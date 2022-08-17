Ben Affleck’s ‘Daredevil’ Experience Had Him Seeing Things Much Differently

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe had begun, Marvel superhero movies were more of a hit-or-miss affair, and they certainly weren’t as well received as most of the MCU entries. That was the situation in 2003, when Ben Affleck starred in Daredevil. Though it featured a stellar cast that included Colin Farrell, Jon Favreau, Jennifer Garner, David Keith, and the late, great Michael Clarke Duncan, Daredevil limped across the $100 million mark at the US box office and, after the Elektra sequel bombed, the franchise was scrapped. The Daredevil character later got its own MCU TV series (with Charlie Cox in the lead role), and it also reappeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the Marvel multiverse cracked open wide, who knows what could happen in the future — rumor has it that Marvel actually reached out to Affleck about reprising the character. Of course, the unique thing about Daredevil is that he lost his sight but had his other senses enhanced in an accident. At the time Daredevil was released, Affleck told us that playing a blind superhero was definitely an interesting experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)
