Why Angela Lansbury Gave Up The Stage And Attempted ‘Murder’

Angela Lansbury’s acting career would have been noteworthy even if Jessica Fletcher had never existed. After appearing in just three movies, she was a two-time Oscar nominee (for 1944’s Gaslight and 1945’s The Picture of Dorian Gray). She was a four-time Tony Award winner for Best Actress in a Musical for 1966’s Mame, 1969’s Dear World, 1975’s Gypsy, and 1979’s Sweeney Tood: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. But all of those previous accolades became footnotes when Murder, She Wrote premiered in 1984. Playing Fletcher, a crime novelist who turned her sleuthing talents toward solving real-life killings, Lansbury became a household name, as the show took off and became a television mainstay for 12 seasons, earning her a dozen Emmy Award nominations along the way. (Surprisingly, she never won!) Looking back on the immensely popular character, which still exists today in novels, Lansbury remains grateful for the opportunity to broaden her audience all around the globe, especially at a time when she wanted a new challenge. (Click on the media bar below to hear Angela Lansbury)