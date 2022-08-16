Lori Petty And The Context Of Cult Classic ‘Tank Girl’

When it was released in 1995, people didn’t quite know what to make of the film Tank Girl. It was based on a series of comic strips in a British magazine that was largely unknown to American audiences. And even though star Lori Petty had a string of hit movies in the early ’90s, including Point Break, A League of Their Own, and Free Willy, her presence in the film — along with co-stars Naomi Watts, Ice-T, and Malcolm McDowell — wasn’t enough to drive much interest in the movie, and it only made $6 million at the box office. Of course, as we’ve seen time and time again, yesterday’s edgy “ahead of their time” action movies often become today’s cult classics, and Tank Girl has found a new set of fans as an example of modern feminism on film. But what did Petty think about the movie? She saw the film as an over-the-top comic come to life, and she had a great time with it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lori Petty)