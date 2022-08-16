How Does Sofia Vergara Really Feel About Her ‘AGT’ Job?

As a judge on America’s Got Talent, Sofia Vergara is torn. On the one hand, she knows that she’s there to work, and her choices can sometimes have life-altering consequences. On the other hand, she’s just having so darned much fun! How does she reconcile these emotions? Vergara talked to us about how she’s really feeling when she’s sitting at that table. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)
America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.