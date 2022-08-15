With ‘Secret Headquarters,’ Owen Wilson Has A Throwback Superhero Movie

While joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year with a regular role on the series Loki, now he’s got a superhero movie all his own that’s unrelated to the MCU. Secret Headquarters finds Wilson playing a family man who’s a crimefighter on the side, but then has to contend with his son discovering his dual life by stumbling into his — truth in titling alert! — secret headquarters. Wilson told us he was drawn to the film because it reminded him of the kind of movies he liked to watch when he was growing up. (Click on the media bar below to hear Owen Wilson)
Secret Headquarters is currently streaming on Paramount+.