‘Reservation Dogs’ Star: Tight Focus Gives It Broad Appeal

The series Reservation Dogs has received nearly universal acclaim in each of its first two seasons, with special attention paid to the fact that nearly all of its cast and crew members are indigenous people. Devery Jacobs, who stars as one of the Reservation Dogs gang members (and makes her screenwriting debut with this week’s episode), says that the focus on making the show an authentic indigenous experience, paradoxically, opens it up to an even wider audience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Devery Jacobs)