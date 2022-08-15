Recasting Catwoman, Tim Burton Trusted His Gut With Michelle Pfeiffer

Even though a cat may have nine lives, even Catwoman is cautious enough to know she shouldn’t go on a crime spree while expecting a litter of kittens. So, when the first actress cast for the role of Catwoman in 1992’s Batman Returns, Annette Bening, became pregnant prior to filming, she gave up the role — and gave director Tim Burton little time to find a new leading lady for his film. And then, in stepped Michelle Pfeiffer. At that point, Pfeiffer was already a two-time Oscar nominee and, having played the femme fatale role in several films, would certainly bring an element of danger to the role. When Burton went through the recasting process for Catwoman, he told us, he didn’t go through a formal audition process with Pfeiffer — instead, he met with her, then (correctly) trusted his instinct. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tim Burton)