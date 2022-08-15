Joey King’s Review Of Brad Pitt: ‘Really Chill Dude’

Brad Pitt earned his first movie credit more than a decade before his future Bullet Train co-star, Joey King, was born, so she’s never known a world in which Pitt wasn’t a superstar. Working with the Oscar-winning actor for the first time, King wasn’t sure what she could expect, but she came away from the experience thoroughly impressed. If King was giving a Yelp review, she’d give him five stars — not only for his acting ability, she says, but also for the way he made her feel comfortable in their scenes together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joey King)