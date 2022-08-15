Dude, ‘Fast Times’ Was A Party For Young Sean Penn

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the release of one of the all-time great teen movies, Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Not only did it mark the screenwriting debut of future Oscar winner Cameron Crowe, it also provided the breakthrough roles for several young actors who would also go on to win Academy Awards: Sean Penn, Forrest Whitaker, and, in a small role, Nicolas Cage. As the scene-stealing stoner Jeff Spicoli, Penn made a particularly big impression, and he told us that, at the time, he was experiencing the same kind of bliss that his character was. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sean Penn)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High is currently streaming on Peacock and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.