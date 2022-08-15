Dakota Beavers Got An Unexpectedly Big Film Debut With ‘Prey’

If you watch the movie Prey and wonder where you’ve seen co-star Dakota Beavers before, the short answer is … you haven’t. As it turns out, Prey is the first on-screen role Beavers has gotten in his acting career. If you’re surprised that it’s coming in a film connected to the high-profile Predator franchise, you’re not alone. Beavers told us that, when he first went through the audition process with director Dan Trachtenberg, producer Jhane Myers, and co-star Amber Midthunder, he had no idea whatsoever that he would wind up with a starring role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dakota Beavers)