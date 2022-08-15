Bob Odenkirk’s Doubts About ‘Saul’ Disappeared Quickly

When Bob Odenkirk was cast in a Season 2 episode of Breaking Bad as conniving lawyer Saul Goodman, he had no idea it would turn out to be a role he’d play for 10 seasons. In fact, the character was initially conceived with just a four-episode arc in mind, but wound up becoming a series regular and then the focus of the prequel series Better Call Saul, which finishes up its six-season run tonight. At first, there were plenty of people — including Odenkirk himself — who wondered if Better Call Saul would be able to live up to the legacy of “Breaking Bad,” often cited as one of the best shows of the 21st century. Fortunately, as Odenkirk told us, once the show started shooting and it became apparent that fans were invested in the character, those doubts turned out to be completely unfounded. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bob Odenkirk)