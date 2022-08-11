With ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard Made Sure The Facts Were Right

Thirteen Lives is based on the true story of a boy’s soccer team and their coach who became trapped in a flooded Thailand cave and the daring, dangerous rescue attempt that successfully got them all to safety after almost three weeks. Obviously, to fit the story into a movie-length window, the timeline’s been compressed and some of the events dramatized for brevity’s sake. But director Ron Howard says that doesn’t make the film a fictionalized account of the rescue. He told us that the production team was very careful about making sure that, factually, the film’s events match up with all of the known information about the rescue. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Howard)
Thirteen Lives is currently streaming on Prime Video.