Dirk Benedict & ‘A-Team’ Co-Stars Got A Solid ‘A’ In Chemistry

When people described the cast of characters on The A-Team back in the ’80s, the word “ragtag” was thrown around quite a bit, reflecting the bizarrely diverse personalities of the four lead roles. As different as the characters were, though, the actors who played them — George Pappard, Dirk Benedict, Dwight Shultz, and Mr. T — were all on the same page. Speaking at a fan event, Benedict said the chemistry between the cast members was both extraordinary and immediate, as they all found different ways to bond with each other.(Click on the media bar below to hear Dirk Benedict)