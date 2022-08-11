Dirk Benedict & ‘A-Team’ Co-Stars Got A Solid ‘A’ In Chemistry

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When people described the cast of characters on The A-Team back in the ’80s, the word “ragtag” was thrown around quite a bit, reflecting the bizarrely diverse personalities of the four lead roles. As different as the characters were, though, the actors who played them — George Pappard, Dirk Benedict, Dwight Shultz, and Mr. T — were all on the same page. Speaking at a fan event, Benedict said the chemistry between the cast members was both extraordinary and immediate, as they all found different ways to bond with each other.(Click on the media bar below to hear Dirk Benedict)

 

The A-Team is currently airing on MeTV.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak