The Words That Kept Alyson Hannigan’s Career In Focus

Between the two long-running series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother, Alyson Hannigan had 16 seasons’ worth of job stability, which is pretty remarkable in Hollywood. While there was a certain amount of luck involved — after all, nobody knew how popular each of those series would become — Hannigan also believes that some of her success stems from having a solid work ethic. Hannigan told us about the advice that helped her deal with the ups and downs of having a show business career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alyson Hannigan)
Both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother are currently streaming on Hulu.