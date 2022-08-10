Jordan Peele Captured Perfect Sibling Chemistry With ‘Nope’

With Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele knew exactly what he was getting. After all, Peele had directed him in 2017’s Get Out, for which Kaluuya earned an Oscar nomination. In fact, as Peele was writing the screenplay for Nope, he did so with Kaluuya in mind for the part of OJ Haywood. When it came to casting Haywood’s sister, though, Peele enlisted an actress he hadn’t previously directed: Keke Palmer. But once Kaluuya and Palmer started rehearsing together, Peele said he knew he’d found the perfect chemistry for the siblings. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jordan Peele)