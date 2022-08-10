Jon Hamm Joins ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3
On the heels of landing multiple Emmy Award nominations for season two of global hit series “The Morning Show,” as well as an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Commercial for its “Everyone but Jon Hamm” spot, today Apple TV+ announced that Emmy Award-winner Jon Hamm (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Mad Men”) will join the cast of the highly anticipated third season in a key role. Season three of “The Morning Show” is set to go into production later this month.
Jon Hamm joins as ‘Paul Marks,’ a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory, Alex and Bradley into his powerful orbit.
“The Morning Show” is an Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, executive produced by Mimi Leder, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg, and produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. The broadly acclaimed second season recently received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Reese Witherspoon; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Billy Crudup, who also won the award for season one; and, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Marcia Gay Harden.
·Season three of the “The Morning Show” will be showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt (“Fosse/Verdon,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards”), who has a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television series. The series is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Leder serves as executive producer and director.
Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two found “The Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded cast for season two was led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. New additions for season two included Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.
Seasons one and two of “The Morning Show” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. In its first season, Crudup’s performance as Corey Ellison earned an Emmy win in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award. Aniston’s powerful performance as Alex Levy, earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.