How Harrison Ford Made Jack Ryan His Own

When the Jack Ryan film franchise began with The Hunt For Red October in 1990, it was Alec Baldwin playing the hero from Tom Clancy’s series of bestselling books. But, when it came time to make the first sequel, Patriot Games, negotiations with Baldwin became strained — partially because Harrison Ford had been the studio’s first choice for the character all along. Once Ford was signed to play Ryan — as he did in both Patriot Games and another sequel, Clear & Present Danger — he made the part his own. In figuring out how he was going to interpret the role, Ford told us he essentially ignored what Baldwin had done and focused on the nuances he saw in the Patriot Games screenplay as he was rebuilding the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)