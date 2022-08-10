A Real ‘ER’ Would Have Been Too Much For Julianna Margulies

During the six seasons she spent playing Nurse Carol Hathaway on ER, Julianna Margulies faced some of the worst situations possible in a hospital’s emergency room, and she didn’t even flinch. That’s probably why she was nominated for an Emmy Award every season (including one win), because in real life, she wouldn’t have been quite as composed. In fact, when she was part of the ER cast, she admitted to us that she really didn’t have the stomach for the things that would be happening in a real ER. (Click on the media bar below to hear Julianna Margulies)