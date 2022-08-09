‘Star Trek’ Crew’s Final Voyage Was An Emotional One For William Shatner

When the original Star Trek cast made Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, they knew it was the end. At that point, in 1991, DeForest Kelley and James Doohan were already in their 70s, while William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy had just turned 60, so the movie was written as a swan song for most of the cast members. (Shatner had a large role in the next film, Star Trek: Generations, while Doohan and Walter Koenig made brief appearances.) When the film was released, Shatner told us that making The Undiscovered Country was definitely a bittersweet affair — he was thrilled that they got to work together one more time, but sad knowing it would be the last time. (Click on the media bar below to hear William Shatner)