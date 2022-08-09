Recording In Presley’s Studios, Austin Butler Felt The ‘Elvis’ History

To give Austin Butler a deeper connection with the man he’d be playing in the biopic Elvis, he was taken to the recording studios where Elvis Presley did a lot of his work. Since Butler’s singing is featured both in the movie and on the soundtrack album, it wasn’t just a tour — these were actual recording sessions. As he was singing some of the songs that made Presley famous, Butler said he could feel the history that was present in those rooms. (Click on the media bar below to hear Austin Butler)