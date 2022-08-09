Good Or Bad, Heidi Klum Loves All Of The ‘AGT’ Contestants

As reality competition show fans know all too well, not everybody who thinks they’re talented is actually talented. And while watching these people in action can be cringe-inducing, it can also be fun to watch. In fact, America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum is a big fan of the show’s less talented performers, because even if they’re not doing it well, they’re doing it with all their heart. Klum told us she thinks the wide range of talent — from the incredible to the insane — is exactly why people really love to watch AGT. (Click on the media bar below to hear Heidi Klum)
