Eva Longoria To Produce & Star In New Apple TV+ Series ‘Land of Women’
Apple TV+ today announced a six-episode series order for “Land of Women,” the new dramedy inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s best selling novel of the same name. Created and written by Iris Award winners Ramón Campos (“Gran Hotel,” “Velvet”) and Gema R. Neira (“Now and Then,” “Velvet”), Golden Globe nominee Eva Longoria (“Flamin’ Hot,” “Sylvie’s Love”) will star in the leading role as Gala and executive produce via her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner. Legendary film and television star Carmen Maura (“Volver,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”) joins the cast as Gala’s mother Julia. The series is currently in pre-production in Spain.
“Land of Women” is a dramedy starring Eva Longoria as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter. To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in Northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.
“Land of Women” will be directed by Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes (“Now and Then,” “Fariña”). The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Bambu Studios and the groundbreaking show will be shot in both English and Spanish and made available to watch in each language. The series is executive produced by showrunner Ramón Campos, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés (“Now and Then,” “Velvet”), Ben Spector (“Grand Hotel,” “La Guerra Civil”), and Longoria via her award-winning production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, founded in 2005 by Longoria to produce film, television, and documentaries.