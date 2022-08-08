Why Madonna Wants To Tell Her Own Story

Madonna feels like there’s nobody better qualified to tell her story than herself, which is why she’s signed on to direct the new biopic that’s currently in the works. Madonna, who’s been working with screenwriters Diablo Cody and Erin Wilson on the film, has always been fiercely protective of her own narrative. We’ve talked to her several times over the years, and she once told us she had a big problem with people who would talk about her without having first-hand knowledge of who she really is.(Click on the media bar below to hear Madonna)