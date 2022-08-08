Steve Martin Isn’t Kidding When He Talks About Working With Kids

With a new remake of Cheaper by the Dozen having recently been released, some fans are also rediscovering the two Cheaper by the Dozen films that Steve Martin made in 2003 and 2005. It wasn’t the first time Martin had worked with children on film — he’d led the ensemble cast of Parenthood in 1989 and also starred in two Father of the Bride films. So, by the time he made the first Cheaper by the Dozen film, he knew what to expect and, at the time of the film’s release, told us he didn’t find kids any more difficult to work with than other actors.(Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Martin)