On ‘Surface,’ Gugu Mbatha-Raw Liked The Female Focus

Gugu Mbatha-Raw not only has the starring role in the new series Surface, she’s also one of the show’s producers. One of the reasons why Mbatha-Raw was so excited about the psychological thriller, created by High Fidelity developer Veronica West, was the fact that it was not only created by a woman, but also produced primarily by women. She told us she was particularly excited to team up once again with Reese Witherspoon, whose company is co-producing the series with Apple Studios. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gugu Mbatha-Raw)