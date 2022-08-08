How Mike Judge Brought ‘Beavis And Butt-Head’ To Life

With all of the TV shows and characters that have been resurrected lately, it seemed almost inevitable that possibly the most famous TV comedy duo of the ’90s would return. And now, it has happened: Beavis and Butt-Head are back! Last month, a new movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, premiered on Paramount+, the appetizer to a brand-new revival of the series that ran on MTV for seven seasons between 1993 and 1997, as well as an eighth season in 2011. Mike Judge has often said he’s more proud of Beavis and Butt-Head than anything else he’s done, so the warmly received return has been a fun one for him. When we spoke to Judge about the iconic characters, he explained how he came up with their instantly recognizable voices. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Judge)