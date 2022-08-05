‘ War of the Worlds’ Season 3 Premiering September 12 On EPIX

Premium network EPIX announced today that the upcoming third season of their blockbuster science fiction-drama series from Urban Myth Films and STUDIOCANAL, War of the Worlds, will return on Monday, September 12 at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT. Subsequent episodes will air weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT.
Written and created by BAFTA Award-winner Howard Overman (Misfits, Crazyhead, Future Man), the third season sees the return of Golden Globe-winner and Emmy- and Tony Award-nominee Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment). Joining the ensemble cast are BAFTA-winner Molly Windsor (Three Girls), Ernest Kingsley Junior, Madeleine Worrall, and Oliver Hembrough.
Set in present-day France and the U.K., Season Three picks up as the war between the survivors and aliens reaches a new turning point and a terrifying phenomenon grips countless people across the globe. With stakes at an all-time high, one survivor sets out to investigate, forming a tentative partnership with another unlikely hero along the way. The pair will need to use every resource they have available to face an opposition more dangerous than ever in their fight, once again, for the survival of all humanity.