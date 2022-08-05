Ron Howard Thinks These ‘Lives’ Are Worth Watching

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Director Ron Howard on the set of THIRTEEN LIVES, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.
Credit: Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
© 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ron Howardis based on a real-life story that gripped the world four years ago, when a boys football team and their coach were trapped in a Thailand cave for more than two weeks. Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton have starring roles as part of the rescue team that finally reached and saved the group after 18 days. Oscar-winner Ron Howard is both a producer and the director of the film, and he feels it’s a great time for the world to watch a story that’s simultaneously scary, suspenseful, and heart-warming. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Howard)

 

Thirteen Lives is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak