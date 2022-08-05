‘Prey’ Director Brings A New Wrinkle To The ‘Predator’ Formula

Although Prey is the fifth film in the Predator franchise, it definitely stands apart from the rest. Unlike the three sequels that preceded it, Prey is a prequel to the original Predator, taking place at least 250 years before the events of the first film. Being so far removed chronologically from the franchise’s other films gave director Dan Trachtenberg a lot of leeway to make Prey a different kind of Predator film. And though he says the movie stays true to the spirit of the series, Trachtenberg told us there’s a little more suspense in Prey, compared to the others. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dan Trachtenberg)