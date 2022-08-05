Getting On Board ‘Bullet Train’ Kept Brad Pitt Sane During COVID

Bullet Train is an apt metaphor for the process of making the comedic action thriller. Because it was filmed during the early days of the COVID-19 protocols, conditions were claustrophobic compared to the way the cast and crew normally made movies. In a way, though, it made the experience that much more special for star Brad Pitt, who said that the intimate filming conditions brought the crew that much closer together and made a difficult time much more bearable.(Click on the media bar below to hear Brad Pitt)