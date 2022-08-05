‘Easter Sunday’ Passed Jo Koy’s Ethnic Test

Though he was born in Washington state, Jo Koy is proud of his Filipino heritage. (His U.S. military father met his mother, a Filipina, while he was stationed in the Philippines.) So, when he was approached about playing the lead in the movie Easter Sunday, Koy wanted to make sure that the film — which takes place amidst a Filipino family’s holiday reunion — wasn’t going to perpetuate any of the cultural stereotypes he’s seen in the past. He was delighted, he told us, to find that, while there are certainly some uniquely Filipino moments in the film, the writers and producers did a great job of making sure the laughs came from family situations, not ethnic jokes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jo Koy)