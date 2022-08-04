The Evolution Of ’30 Rock,’ As Told By Tina Fey

When 30 Rock premiered in 2006, Tina Fey had already established herself as a comedic force on Saturday Night Live and as the writer of the hit movie Mean Girls. Despite her previous successes, though, she still had trouble with her original 30 Rock pitch. In fact, Fey told us that the show we wound up seeing bore little resemblance to her first attempt at selling NBC on her show, and she explained the metamorphoses that led to 30 Rock becoming the show that would go on to earn 103 Emmy Award nominations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tina Fey)