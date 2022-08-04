Making ‘Nope,’ Keke Palmer’s Instincts Got The Jordan Peele Seal Of Approval

With Nope, writer/director Jordan Peele has another winner at the box office, as it was last weekend’s #1 movie and is poised to cross the $100 million mark this weekend. Equally impressive have been the reviews for the film, which could make its stars, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, very busy when awards season arrives. Palmer says that Peele’s methods as a director really lend themselves to getting the best performances out of his actors, and she was really impressed with the way he encouraged her to explore her character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keke Palmer)