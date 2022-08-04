Getting Ghosted: How Richie Moriarty Was Cast In ‘Ghosts’

In its first season, Ghosts did something many new shows can only dream about — it ended its season with more viewers than when it began. In a TV universe that routinely sees new shows dropping off significantly from their first-episode sampling, that makes the show a pretty big hit by today’s standards. Richie Moriarty plays one of the deceased individuals who haunts a couple’s new home; speaking at a Comic-Con panel, he talked about the process of getting the job, which was even more stressful than he’d expected. (Click on the media bar below to hear Richie Moriarty)
Season 2 of Ghosts premieres September 29 on CBS; Season 1 is currently streaming on Paramount+.