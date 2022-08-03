How It Became ‘Possible’ For Billy Porter To Become A Director

With an Emmy award, a Grammy award, and a pair of Tony awards to his credit, Billy Porter has been successful in so many facets of his show business career, and now he’s trying something new. Although he’s appeared in several films as an actor, he’s never directed before … until now. Anything’s Possible marks his debut behind the camera, and Porter talked to us about why it was this film that inspired him to take that leap. (Click on the media bar below to hear Billy Porter)
Anything’s Possible is currently streaming on Prime Video.