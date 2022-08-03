‘For All Mankind’ Keeps Challenging Joel Kinnaman & His Castmates

For All Mankind debuted relatively quietly three years ago on Apple TV+, but word of mouth has turned it into one of the biggest “buzz” shows available right now. Joel Kinnaman, who heads up the show’s ensemble cast as a top NASA astronaut in an alternate reality where the space race never ended, recently spoke at a Comic-Con panel and talked about how the show’s growing appeal has spurred the show’s writers, producers, and actors to push the envelope, rather than playing it safe. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joel Kinnaman)
For All Mankind is currently streaming on Apple TV+.