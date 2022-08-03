Christian Bale’s Respect For ‘Unique’ Taiki Waititi

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Christian Bale attends the Thor: Love and Thunder World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in [Hollywood], California on June 23, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Thor: Love and Thunder gave Christian Bale his first opportunity to work with Oscar-winning writer and director Taika Waititi. Over the course of his career, Bale has worked with many high-profile directors, including Steven Spielberg in Empire of the Sun and Christopher Nolan in the Dark Knight trilogy, and he found himself highly impressed with Waititi. According to Bale, Waititi is one of the most interesting and unique personalities he’s ever had the chance to work with. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak