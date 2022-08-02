Sharon Stone: ‘Basic Instinct’ Director’s Insult Was Really A Compliment!

In the film Basic Instinct, Sharon Stone’s character, Catherine Tramell, is not portrayed as being a particularly stable character, to put it kindly. So, at the time, director Paul Verhoeven raised a few eyebrows when he said that, during the film’s shoot, Stone was very much like her character. Stone and Verhoeven, who had previously worked together on Total Recall were known for having a contentious relationship. So, when she was asked about the director’s comments when the film was released, Stone took his criticism and told us she’d take it as a compliment, since it meant she’d totally immersed herself in the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sharon Stone)