Gates McFadden: ‘Picard’ Season 3 Is Her Best Ever On ‘Star Trek’

As Wil Wheaton’s cameo in the second-season finale teased, the third (and expected final) season of Star Trek: Picard will feature the return of nearly all of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members. While some — including Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, and Marina Sirtis — have showed up in Picard’s first two seasons, others, like Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, and LeVar Burton will be rejoining their former captain for the first time in the upcoming season. Speaking at a Comic-Con panel, McFadden talked about how impressed she was by the season’s storyline, and she thinks the Star Trek fans will be equally impressed when they see it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gates McFadden)