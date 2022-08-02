Gates McFadden: ‘Picard’ Season 3 Is Her Best Ever On ‘Star Trek’

MOVIE TRAILERS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Joe Pugliese/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As Wil Wheaton’s cameo in the second-season finale teased, the third (and expected final) season of Star Trek: Picard will feature the return of nearly all of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members. While some — including Brent SpinerJonathan Frakes, and Marina Sirtis — have showed up in Picard’s first two seasons, others, like Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, and LeVar Burton will be rejoining their former captain for the first time in the upcoming season. Speaking at a Comic-Con panel, McFadden talked about how impressed she was by the season’s storyline, and she thinks the Star Trek fans will be equally impressed when they see it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gates McFadden)

 

The next season of Star Trek: Picard will premiere next year on Paramount+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak