Do The ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Hosts Steal The Show? (They Think So!)

What has made American Ninja Warrior must-see TV for millions of Americans on a regular basis? Is it the competitors? Is it the amazing feats of athleticism? Or is it the hosts, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila? Well, if you ask the two hosts — who might just be a little biased — the answer is a simple one: Of course, it’s them. But, then again, they also back that up with some serious reasoning behind it, so you get to decide. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbaja-Biamila)
American Ninja Warrior airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.