Amber Midthunder Sees Great Significance In ‘Prey’ Role

Predator fans are looking forward to the release of Prey, a prequel to the long-running film series. Amber Midthunder stars as a young Native American warrior trying to protect her tribe against a beast that is unlike anything they’ve ever seen in nature before. Midthunder, best known for her roles on Legion and Roswell, New Mexico, gets top billing in the film for the first time in her career. In an industry that has often been criticized for its portrayal of Native Americans, Midthunder told us that she’s incredibly honored to be playing a part like this, a young indigenous woman who is both strong and brave. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amber Midthunder)