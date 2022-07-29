With Podcasts, ‘Vengeance’s’ Ashton Kutcher Says It’s All About The Binge

The new movie Vengeance, written by, directed by, and starring The Office’sB.J. Novak, focuses on a podcast host who turns his investigative skills toward solving the murder of a woman he was seeing. Given the character’s nature, the podcast culture plays a significant role in the film. Ashton Kutcher, who co-stars in the film, is an avid follower of the podcast phenomenon, and he told us he understands why so many people have gotten addicted to listening. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ashton Kutcher)