With Podcasts, ‘Vengeance’s’ Ashton Kutcher Says It’s All About The Binge

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(L to R) Ashton Kutcher as Quentin Sellers and B.J. Novak as Ben Manalowitz in VENGEANCE, written and directed by B.J. Novak and released by Focus Features. Credit: Patti Perret / Focus Features

The new movie Vengeance, written by, directed by, and starring The Office’s B.J. Novak, focuses on a podcast host who turns his investigative skills toward solving the murder of a woman he was seeing. Given the character’s nature, the podcast culture plays a significant role in the film. Ashton Kutcher, who co-stars in the film, is an avid follower of the podcast phenomenon, and he told us he understands why so many people have gotten addicted to listening. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ashton Kutcher)

Vengeance is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak