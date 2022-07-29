Reese Witherspoon Couldn’t Resist Doing A Deep Dive On ‘Surface’

New York, NY – 7/25/22 – Reese Witherspoon (Exec Producer) attends the global series premiere screening of the Apple TV+ psychological thriller “Surface” at The Morgan Library & Museum. “Surface” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on July 29th, 2022 -PICTURED: Reese Witherspoon (Exec Producer)
Though Reese Witherspoon doesn’t act in the new miniseries Surface, she has been intimately involved in its creation. Her production company is co-producing the series, and she’s one of its executive producers. And, once the series had been shot, she also became a huge, huge fan. Witherspoon told us that the show — a psychological thriller featuring Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a San Francisco socialite struggling to reclaim her memory after a suicide attempt — has an amazing story, fantastic characters, and a plot that will have you hooked. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reese Witherspoon)

Surface is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

