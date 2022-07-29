Michael Strahan: ‘Pyramid’s’ Simplicity Makes It A People-Pleaser

The $100,000 Pyramid uses a show format that’s been in existence for nearly five decades and has been a hit in every incarnation it’s seen. Michael Strahan hosts the current prime-time edition on ABC, and he thinks the secret behind the show’s enduring success is the fact that literally anybody can play the game at home, whether they’re 9 or 90.(Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Strahan)
The $100,000 Pyramid airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.