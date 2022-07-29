How Did Animation Alter The Kevin Hart/Dwayne Johnson Vibe?

DC League of Super-Pets marks the fifth film collaboration between Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson — Central Intelligence, the two Jumanji reboot films, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw being the others. Of course, this is the first animated film they’ve worked on together, so we asked Hart if that somehow changed the dynamic between the two, since their scenes took place in a recording studio, rather than in front of the cameras. Hart told us the process definitely made a difference, but the fact they knew each other so well helped him a lot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Hart)
DC League of Super-Pets is now playing in theaters.