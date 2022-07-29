FX Releases Trailer for New Animated Comedy Series ‘Little Demon’

From the co-creator of Rick and Morty comes the new animated comedy, FX’s Little Demon. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER featuring Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito, and Danny DeVito, coming to FXX August 25. Stream on Hulu.
In FX’s Little Demon, an animated comedy featuring the voices of Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza, it has been 13 years since being impregnated by Satan, and a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware. However, the two are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.