Why Kelly Ripa’s ‘Gap’ Gets Grins

Generation Gap, the new revival of an old game show that pits a group of over-30 contestants against a group of under-30 contestants in a trivia contest, was, by design, meant to be more of a comedy than a competition. Kelly Ripa, who’s hosting the new version of the show, thinks that’s the best part of Generation Gap — that you never know what the contestants are going to say … or how unbelievably wrong their answers might be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Ripa)
Generation Gap airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.