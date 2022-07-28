Why Daniel Kaluuya Couldn’t Say No To Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

The first time Daniel Kaluuya worked with writer/director Jordan Peele, it changed the trajectory of his career. As the star of 2017’s Get Out, Kaluuya earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, and that significantly changed the kinds of roles that came his way. (Last year, Kaluuya was not only nominated, but won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.) So, when Peele wanted to cast Kaluuya in his new movie, Nope, the answer was an immediate “yep.” He told us that, after working with Peele on Get Out, he knew he would have another great acting experience if he worked with Peele again. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Kaluuya)