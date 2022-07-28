‘Moonhaven’ Renewed For Season 2 At AMC+

In advance of its season one finale next week, AMC Networks has renewed the popular and critically acclaimed suspense thriller Moonhaven for a second season of six episodes coming to on AMC+ in 2023. Since its premiere earlier this month, Moonhaven has become the #1 most watched exclusive series and the #2 most watched new series in the streamer’s history, behind only the breakout Western noir crime drama Dark Winds.
Created by Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails, Elementary, Pushing Daisies), who is also showrunner, the series is focused on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth. Moonhaven features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Emma McDonald (Queens of Mystery), Dominic Monaghan (Lost), Amara Karan (Doctor Who), Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday), and Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree).
“This is such an engaging and entertaining series, brilliantly conceived and run by Peter. The story is suspenseful, provocative and prescient, and features a phenomenal cast that delivers mesmerizing performances,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “What Peter and the team are crafting for season two is next level, and the fans will be thrilled.”
“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Moon and continue our story with this amazing cast and crew,” Ocko said. “AMC+ has been a wonderful partner in bringing our world to life, and we can’t wait to continue the journey.”
Set 100 years in the future, the suspenseful thrill ride of a series follows Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective, Paul Serno (Monaghan), to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves. Tomm Schultz (Manganiello), an ex-military with a philosophical bent, is the right hand of the lead Earth diplomat to the moon, who finds his ambitions changed when he’s injected with a mind-altering moon drug.