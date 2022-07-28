Chris Hemsworth Thinks Taika Waititi Is An MCU Game-Changer

Based on his largely comedic background, Taika Waititi might have seemed like an unlikely candidate to direct action films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But there he was, directing Chris Hemsworth in the third Thor movie, Ragnarok. Of course, it was a huge success, and when Waititi presented his idea for a fourth Thor movie, Hemsworth — whose contract with Marvel had already expired — got right back on board. Waititi, who has earned an Oscar as a writer, came up with the script for Thor: Love and Thunder and, of course, directed it as well. Given the results, Hemsworth now believes that Waititi is pretty much the perfect kind of director for the MCU. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Hemsworth)
Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters.